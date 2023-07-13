JDS Devadurga MLA Alleges Threat To Life From Sand Mafia, Seeks Protection In Assembly

Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma G Nayak was seen seeking police protection on the floor of the Karnataka assembly after facing threats over taking action against the illegal sand mafia in her constituency. She also claimed that her nephew was attacked by the sand mafia and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The JD(S) legislator made allegations against former BJP MLA K Shivana Gouda Nayak that he has been interfering in the day-to-day administration of the constituency which made it difficult for her to discharge duties as a legislator.

MLA Karemma Nayak, while speaking on the floor of assembly, said, "I don't understand how to deliver justice to the people of our constituency who supported me in winning the elections. Wherever I go, I face troubles from the supporters of the former MLA. I am even hesitant to sit here and raise this issue. I am genuinely concerned."

She further added, "Two days ago, my brother's son (nephew) was attacked as a consequence of me taking action against the sand mafia. He, a 21-year-old boy, was attacked by miscreants. Whom should we seek justice from for these atrocities? We are in power, but when we raise the issue, they say that since we are in power, we should fix it ourselves. That is why I am sharing my distress here. Please help us get justice."

The government has been facing a lot of brickbats from the opposition on deteriorating law and order in the state. The Home Minister of Karnataka Dr G Parameshwara said, " We will definitely give her protection. We will also look in to her allegations against the sand mafia. I'll personally talk to her to get information and take action. Sand mafias have become rampant in the State and if there are specific cases, we'll take it seriously and look into it and action will be initiated."

HD Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister said, "This is very unfortunate. If an MLA feels unsafe and seeks protection, what would be the plight of common people of the state."