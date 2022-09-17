Amid Buzz On 'ghar Wapasi', JD(U) Has This To Say On Prashant Kishor-Nitish Kumar Meet

After poll strategist Prashant Kishor met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, giving rise to the speculations that he could be in talks with the JD(U) for a reunion, party chief Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh on Saturday cleared the air saying that no offer was given to Kishor to join JDU. He further stated that Kishor had himself expressed his wish to meet the JD(U) supremo. Notably, the IPAC co-founder, who held the position of party's vice-president, was expelled by Nitish Kumar in 2020.

Dismissed the buzz, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh said that said Kishor is "not a political person" but a "businessman" who is only interested in "marketing" for the profit of his business. "Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is not a political person. He's a businessman and does marketing to increase his business. No offer was given to him to join JD(U). He himself wished to meet the CM," Singh was quoted by news agency ANI.

Elaborating on details of the Nitish Kumar-Prashant Kishor meeting, JD(U) chief, "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ultimately told him to meet the party's national president."

"We talked for 1.5 hours in Delhi and told him to work within the party discipline and that everyone should accept the party's decision irrespective of the difference in opinions," Lalan Singh added.

Prashant Kishor meets Nitish Kumar

After meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 13, Kishor on Friday clarified that he is not joining the JD(U) or any other political party as of now, adding that the meeting took place at the request of former MP Pavan Varma.

Speaking to Republic, the ace poll strategist elaborated that he would not mind meeting Nitish Kumar in the future but that will not make him join the JD(U). He also questioned the Bihar Chief Minister's sudden decision to walk out of the NDA alliance and join the Mahagathbandhan alliance, at a time when the state was facing problems.

"I have expressed my opinion on the political developments in Bihar. I never make personal remarks about anyone. Nitish ji said I don't have enough knowledge on Bihar. I responded by urging him to run the state properly as he has more knowledge," Prashant Kishor said, adding, "Pawan Varma suggested me to meet Nitish Kumar. I met the CM and told him he shouldn't have formed Mahagathbandhan without solving the problems of the state."

Notably, Nitish Kumar expelled Pavan Varma and Prashant Kishor from the party in 2020 for "anti-party activities". While Kishor was the vice-president of JDU, Pavan Varma was the general secretary. Kishor helped several parties including BJP, AAP, TMC, Congress, and JDU in their election campaign, however, he quit the strategizing space last year.