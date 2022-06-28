Last Updated:

Jharkhand CM's Plea For Exemption From Physical Appearance In MCC Violation Case Rejected

A Special MP/MLA court, Ranchi quashed CM Soren's plea to exempt him from physical presence in a case related to MCC violation during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Hemant Soren

A special MP/MLA court, Ranchi, quashed Jharkand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's plea to exempt him from physical presence in a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Soren had landed in trouble for casting vote during 2019 polls wearing a party scarf, wherein a case was registered under 188 IPC and 130 (e) RP Act 1951. Coincidently, he was also scheduled to appear in the mining lease case today, June 28.

CM Hemant Soren's lawyer had filed a plea in a special MP/MLA court under 205 CrPC asking for relief from physically appearing in the court. The case was registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and 130 (e) RP Act 1951. He was scheduled to appear in court today. 

Jharkhand HC refuses to defer hearing against CM Soren in mining lease case 

In a major setback to the Jharkhand government, the Jharkhand HC, on June 16, turned down the request of the state government to defer the hearing of the PIL against CM Soren in the mining lease case. The Advocate General of Jharkhand had filed a petition seeking an adjournment.

The Election Commission had also summoned CM Hemant Soren today, June 28 in the mining lease case. The poll panel had issued a notice under Section 9A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA).  

