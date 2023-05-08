An MLA from Jamtara has now demanded Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to impose a ban on the movie 'The Kerala Story'. This comes after the West Bengal government announced a ban on the movie in the state. Congress leader Dr Irfan Ansari has written a letter to the Chief Minister seeking a ban on the movie. In his letter to the CM, Dr Ansari accused the film of promoting communal hatred, 'specifically aimed at benefiting the BJP in the Karnataka election', and therefore demanded a ban on the movie.

Targeting the BJP, the Jharkhand Congress leader said that propaganda of communal hatred should not be allowed to spread. Demanding a ban on 'The Kerala Story', he said that the BJP deliberately wants to divert people's attention by releasing such movies before elections.

'The Kerala Story' accused of promoting communal hatred: Jharkhand MLA

In his letter to CM Hemant Soren, Dr Irfan Ansari wrote,

"I am writing to express my concern about the recent release of the movie "Kerala Files". The film has been accused of promoting communal hatred and has been specifically aimed at benefiting the BJP during the Karnataka election. I believe that such propaganda should not be allowed to spread, especially in today's times when every individual has access to a mobile phone and social media, which can be used to spread such messages."

The Jharkhand MLA asserted that banning the movie will send a strong message that such divisive agenda will not be tolerated in the state.

"The movie has already been banned in Tamil Nadu, and I urge you to take similar action in Jharkhand. The communal ethos of India is something we cherish for, and it is crucial that we protect it from any attempt to sow seeds of division and hatred. I believe that banning this movie will send a strong message that such divisive propaganda will not be tolerated in our state. I request that you take appropriate action to ensure that "Kerala Files" is not screened in Jharkhand. It must be banned."

Referring to the movie, Dr Ansari said that the story of thousands of girls from Kerala, brainwashed, converted to Islam and later forced to join ISIS terrorists, shown in the movie, is completely false. He accused the BJP saying that the party does not have any agenda and it works to divide the people.

Earlier, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday, announced that the film 'The Kerala Story' will be banned in the state. She said that the ban has been imposed to avoid any incident of hatred and violence in the state, and to maintain peace. Calling the movie a clear piece of propaganda, the Bengal CM targeted the BJP for backing the film.