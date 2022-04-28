'If 30% Disturbed, 70% Will Suffer': Jharkhand Min Draws Ire Over Minority-majority Remark

Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan stoked controversy on Thursday after he warned the central government against 'messing with the minority', saying that if the 30% population is troubled, the 70% majority would suffer.

"Whatever the Central government is doing against us will cause them equal damage. If we make up 30 percent of the population, you are 70 percent. If you shut down our businesses and homes, you too have 70% to lose," the minister said, in a warning to the BJP-led government.

Issuing strong objections to the remark, BJP has demanded Hassan's resignation. "This is the real face of Hemant Soren government. If the Chief Minister has the courage, he should ask the minister to resign," said Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash.

ये है हेमंत सरकार का असली चेहरा.



अगर मुख्यमंत्री जी में हिम्मत है तो इस मंत्री का इस्तीफा ले कर दिखाएं. pic.twitter.com/TGpS6WLnni — Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) April 27, 2022

BJP demands Jharkhand Minister's resignation

BJP MP from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey also slammed Hafizul Hassan for his 'open threat to Hindus.'

"Have you given supari to this minister? Your agenda of instigating conversion and inciting communal hatred is now out in the open. Hafeez is an MLA from my Lok Sabha constituency. In the next election, I will ensure his bail gets canceled," Dubey tweeted.

JMM leader Hafizul Hassan is an MLA from Madhupur and currently holds the Youth and Sports Affairs portfolio in Hemant Soren's cabinet. In 2014, he was booked under Sections 409/420/120B and 177 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust with respect to properties.