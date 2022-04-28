Last Updated:

'If 30% Disturbed, 70% Will Suffer': Jharkhand Min Draws Ire Over Minority-majority Remark

JMM leader Hafizul Hassan warned the BJP-led Centre against 'messing with the minority,' & said 'if the 30% population is troubled, the 70% would suffer'

Written By
Gloria Methri
HAFIZUL HASSAN Hemand Soren

Image: Facebook


Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan stoked controversy on Thursday after he warned the central government against 'messing with the minority', saying that if the 30% population is troubled, the 70% majority would suffer.

"Whatever the Central government is doing against us will cause them equal damage. If we make up 30 percent of the population, you are 70 percent. If you shut down our businesses and homes, you too have 70% to lose," the minister said, in a warning to the BJP-led government.

Issuing strong objections to the remark, BJP has demanded Hassan's resignation. "This is the real face of Hemant Soren government. If the Chief Minister has the courage, he should ask the minister to resign," said Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash. 

READ | JMM block president shot dead by unidentified miscreants

BJP demands Jharkhand Minister's resignation

BJP MP from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey also slammed Hafizul Hassan for his 'open threat to Hindus.'

"Have you given supari to this minister? Your agenda of instigating conversion and inciting communal hatred is now out in the open. Hafeez is an MLA from my Lok Sabha constituency. In the next election, I will ensure his bail gets canceled," Dubey tweeted.

JMM leader Hafizul Hassan is an MLA from Madhupur and currently holds the Youth and Sports Affairs portfolio in Hemant Soren's cabinet. In 2014, he was booked under Sections 409/420/120B and 177 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust with respect to properties. 

READ | Jharkhand student to take part in ISRO prog for young scientists
READ | Jharkhand's only specialised state-run neurology centre a boon for people: critical patients
READ | 'Bring petrol, diesel under GST': Jharkhand Min to PM Modi after latter demanded tax cuts
Tags: HAFIZUL HASSAN, Jharkhand, Hemant Soren
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND