Jitan Manjhi's Exit From Grand Alliance Unfortunate, Will Try To Convince Him: Congress

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday expressed concern over the departure of the Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls and termed it as "unfortunate". He added that alliance leaders would try to convince Manjhi to stay with the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

"Departure of Jitan Ram Manjhi from 'Mahagathbandhan' is unfortunate. We were constantly in touch with him and will talk to him again regarding the issues. Under what circumstances was he forced to leave the coalition is not known," he said. “Congress wants leaders like Manjhi to remain within the folds of the grand alliance. He has a long political reach and understanding. He has been with the 'Mahagathbandhan' for a long time," the Former Union Minister added.

Manjhi quits grand alliance

In a big blow to RJD's Mahagathbandhan ahead of assembly elections, Jitan Ram Manjhi left the opposition Grand Alliance on Thursday. The decision to walk out of the five-party opposition coalition in Bihar was taken at the Hindustani Awam Morcha's core committee meeting at Manjhi's residence in Patna. Manjhi's step to quit Mahagathbandhan also comes days after former JDU Dalit leader Shyam Rajak joined RJD.

Party spokesman Danish Rizwan told reporters: "HAM will no longer be a constituent of the grand alliance. The party has decided to leave the Mahagathbandhan. The party has authorised its president to decide the future course of action."

The 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar now comprises of the RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni headed Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

The Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October or November. The polls are likely to be contested between the Nitish Kumar led NDA and the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan'. Bihar Assembly consists of 243 seats.

