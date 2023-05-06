JKNPP Working President Joins Azad-led DPAP In Jammu

Quick links:
Earlier on April 19, JKNPP general secretary Anita Thakur had joined the DPAP along with her supporters. (Image: Twitter/@DPAP)
Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party working president P R Ganju joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party here on Saturday along with his supporters, a DPAP leader said.
Working President National Panther’s party P.R.Ganju, Surinder Kumar Wahi renowned Businessman, Joginder Paul Kholi Rtd Astt GM FCI, Shweta Dogra along with hundreds of workers today joined DPAP in presence of party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/IdSJyqtK1x— DPAP (@DPAP_office) May 6, 2023
DPAP chairman and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad warmly welcomed Ganju, JKNPP spokesperson S Bali and their supporters into the party fold and said their joining would further strengthen the party.
Earlier on April 19, JKNPP general secretary Anita Thakur had joined the DPAP along with her supporters.
DPAP Jammu president Jugal Kishore Sharma said prominent political activists joining the Azad-led party indicates that it is growing fast in Jammu and Kashmir.
He said social activist Shivita of Marh constituency of Jammu along with a large number of women also joined the DPAP.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)
Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.