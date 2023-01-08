Joshimath Crisis: 'No Big Power Project Should Be Set Up On Ganga,' Asserts Uma Bharti

Amid the ongoing crisis of Uttarakhand's 'sinking' town Joshimath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti claimed that a tunnel was made under Joshimath and emphasised that no big power project should be set up in Ganga and its tributaries in Uttarakhand.

Uma Bharti said that there are three big powerful mafias in the country; the liquor mafia, the mining mafia and the power generation mafia.

The former MP CM stated that the mountains of the Himalayas are very old and are raw to its purest form, and there should not be any construction of big projects on them.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister stressed that "no big power project should be set up on Ganga and its tributaries in Uttarakhand."

In a strong statement, she said that a tunnel had been made under Joshimath for which she had also given an affidavit when she was a minister.

"The Himalayas mountains are raw mountains which are millions of years old. A tunnel has been made under Joshimath. I gave an affidavit when I was a minister," Bharti added.

Is Joshimath sinking?

Cracks have occurred in over 560 houses in Joshimath owing to continued land subsidence in the region, according to the District Disaster Management Department.

As per the latest developments regarding the Joshimath tragedy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured the safety of the residents. He also said that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and state government is 'closely monitoring the situation'.

CM Dhami said, "The study is going on in this matter. The Prime Minister's Office is continuously taking information in this matter, before coming here. PM Narendra Modi has taken detailed information from me."

CM Dhami chaired a high-level meeting on January 6, which was attended by Uttarakhand's Chief Secretary, District Magistrate and officials from SDRF among others, CM Dhami gave instructions to immediately set up a rehabilitation centre. In addition to the temporary settlement, he also instructed that areas falling under danger zone must be immediately evacuated. He further ordered the formulation of the sector and zonal war plans along with an order to activate the disaster control room without delay.

Plight of residents of Joshimath

The residents of Joshimath explained their plight and spoke about the difficulties they are facing amidst this crisis. One of the residents said that they have no means to travel and go to other places. She said that during the rainy season, she was worried about whether her place will sink. "Whenever rains come, we are always worried that the place will sink. That’s why I keep putting cement," she told Republic Media Network, adding, "People are leaving the place saying how can we live here!"

