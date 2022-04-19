JP Nadda Irked By Oppn Criticism Of Ilaiyaraaja Over PM Modi Praise; 'Is This Democratic?'

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties over criticising renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his foreword, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has now raised questions on such intended targets. This came after 'isaignani' Ilaiyaraaja in his foreword of book titled "Ambedkar & Modi, Reformer's Ideas, Performer's Implementation", praised PM Modi for his efforts towards the country and also compared him with BR Ambedkar.

In a statement to the people of the country, Nadda, without naming the music composer, referred to the ruling government in Tamil Nadu and said, "Elements aligned to the ruling party in the State have left no stone unturned in verbally lynching, smearing and humiliating one of India's tallest music maestro just because he has views not palatable to one political party and their allies."

Further raising questions on why a person is being humiliated for having different views, the BJP leader stated, "Is this democratic? One can have different views and yet co-exist happily but why take to insults?"

The letter was shared by the BJP's official Twitter handle and also by Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on his official Twitter handle. Sharing the same, Annamalai wrote, "Our BJP National President Shri JP Nadda had written an important letter to our countrymen. He has highlighted the shameful political drama all the opposition parties of our country had gotten into."

Notably, ever since Ilaiyaraaja's praise and comparison have come to light, it has led to a major war of words between the BJP and the opposition, especially in Tamil Nadu. While criticism took over social media, where many supporters of Left parties and pro-Tamil and Dalit outfits opposed the comparison between PM Modi and BR Ambedkar. On the other hand, the BJP leaders have been coming out in full support of the musician.

Renowned musician Ilaiyaraaja praises PM Modi

Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja in the foreword of the book which has been published by Bluecraft Digital Foundation, noted an evident comparison between Prime Minister Modi and BR Ambedkar, stating that both of them succeeded against the odds that people from socially disempowered sections face, further adding that both of them believed in action rather than just thinking.

Further referring to the Centre's Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement and triple talaq, Ilaiyaraaja also praised the pro-women legislation and said that the social transformation is something that BR Ambedkar would have been proud of.

Image: ANI/Twitter/@Ilaiyaraaja