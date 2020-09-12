'Remove Roadblock Between Govt Schemes, People': Nadda Sets 'Aatmanirbhar Bihar' Agenda

After inaugurating the "Aatmanirbhar Bihar Abhiyan" in Patna on Saturday, BJP national President JP Nadda emphasised on the need to connect the common people with the government's scheme, and further, put the onus for the same on Party workers. Earlier in the day, BJP also launched its poll song and slogan 'Jan Jan Ki Pukar, Aatmanirbhar Bihar'. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Bihar and will finalise the seat-sharing deal with the NDA partners.

Nadda urged BJP workers to work with dedication in Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) Scheme to implement it so that you can decide how to change the face of localities and in turn villages.

"The task of BJP workers in the state is to remove the roadblock between the government's schemes and people. I want you to study about MSME scheme and connect the entrepreneurial youth of the state with it. I want all the BJP workers to work with dedication in Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) Scheme to implement it so that you can decide how to change the face of localities and in turn villages," he said.

Nadda meets Nitish

As massive speculations were made about the tiff between the LJP and JDU, Nadda asserted that both parties will contest the elections under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. He also met Kumar for more than half an hour and discussed the seat-sharing as well as the ongoing power tussle between LJP and JDU.

Nadda was accompanied by Deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, national general secretary and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state president Sanjay Jaiswal. The JDU national president, welcomed the leaders at his official residence 1, Anney Marg with other JDU leaders Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan.

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar will go to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic in October-November, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the luster it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - with his son Tejashwi, most likely to be named as CM hopeful. Currently, the JDU-BJP combination rules the state with 131 seats, while the RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats.

