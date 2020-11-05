JP Nadda Slams Punjab CM For Encouraging Agitation Over Farm Bills; Reaffirms Commitment

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday, November 4, slammed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for encouraging agitation against the recently passed farm Acts by the Centre. The minister claimed that the BJP is committed to the welfare of the farmers and the country. Nadda wrote to Punjab chief Minister as a response to the latter's letter that was apparently prepared only for the media.

"It seems that he had prepared this letter only for the media, which means that his purpose was only and only political noise and has no concern in the solutions of the issues raised. Anyway, I can assure him that the BJP is committed to the welfare of farmers and country," Nadda said in the following tweet.

My response to open letter of Punjab CM @capt_amarinder ,that he had written to me on 1st November 2020, as per media reports, although till this moment I have not received any such letter from his side, still I am replying to his letter received by me through this media. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/olrOJNRrgp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 4, 2020

Nadda's letter to Punjab CM

In his four-page letter, Nadda detailed that the Parliament of India enacted 3 Acts. The Farmers produce and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020. The farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 after the discussion on the issue both Houses of Parliament. In the debate members of all political parties including the Indian National Congress participated, Nadda said in the letter.

The BJP leader also reminded Singh that his election manifesto under the congress party had mentioned about enacting such laws if he came to power. He further said that the Acts are in the best interest of farmers and intended to enhance their incomes by providing choice and options to farmers on where to sell. The Act did not abolish the AMPC or indicated any intention to abolish MSP, the minister said. The farmers of Punjab have always been a pride of the nation and it is for this reason that the Central Government accords the highest priority in matters of MSP procurement to that State, Nadda's letter stated.

"It was expected that after your own promise in the election manifesto and after such laws having been enacted by the Parliament and that too after detailed debate and discussion, you and your party as responsible citizens of India will abide by the law and will stand by the laws as made by the Parliament of India. Unfortunately, you and your party started opposing these Acts crossing all limits of decency and propriety," he said.

Nadda further alleged that the chief minister and his party openly encouraged agitations against the Acts in Punjab. He said the party participated in Dharnas and rallies and openly issued provocative statements encouraging agitations against these Acts.

'Congress added fuel to the fire'

Congress govt in Punjab added fuel to the fire by openly declaring that the party will not lodge an FIR against the agitators even if they indulge in road dharnas, Railway tracks blocking, etc. the letter further stated. Nadda also came down heavily on the chief minister for enacting State laws against the Central Acts, which are pending consideration before the competent authority.

"You would appreciate that no one can be allowed to block roads, railway tracks etc in any agitation and if any agitation has to be carried out, it has to be at places other than the roads, railway tracks, etc. This has been reiterated by Supreme Court in 2009 (5) SCC 212 Destruction of Public and Private Properties vs State of Andhra Pradesh and others," the letter read.

The BJP leader further said in spite of all this, the Central government gave the top priority to the procurement of paddy. The progress so far in Punjab confirms the honest intent of the Central government to stand by the farmers of Punjab and to help them earn higher incomes, the letter stated. Nadda further held Singh responsible for the unfortunate situation that has emerged in the state of Punjab. "The government of India is very keen to run trains in Punjab, but unfortunately, you are not performing the role that is expected of you and your government in Punjab," Nadda said.

