JP Nadda To Get Extension As BJP's President; Set To Lead Party Through Key Assembly Polls

JP Nadda, whose term ends January 20, 2023, will get an extension as BJP president. He was appointed to the post after taking over Home Minister Amit Shah.

Harsh Vardhan
JP Nadda who took charge as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over two years ago is likely to get an extension till 2024, sources informed. Nadda succeeded Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will remain the president of the BJP beyond his term ending on January 20, 2023. Once granted, the extension is likely to cover the next Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled between April and May 2024. Notably, the former Health Minister would lead the BJP through a slew of state elections which will be conducted in the next two years. 

After being appointed as the working President in 2019, Nadda assumed the full-time position unopposed in January 2020. The saffron party allows the appointment of its members for two consecutive terms, three years each, and the election process of a President starts after the organisational elections are held in at least 50% of the state units. 

Elections in India before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

  1. Himachal Pradesh: The elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled in December this year for 68 seats. 
  2. Gujarat: The BJP-ruled state will also enter elections in December for a total of 182 assembly seats
  3. Meghalaya: Elections in Meghalaya will be conducted after March 2023 for 60 assembly seats. 
  4. Nagaland: Nagaland, also having 60 assembly seats, will enter elections after the tenure end in March next year.
  5. Tripura: Elections in this northeastern state will also be conducted after March 2023 for 60 seats.
  6. Karnataka: Karnataka will conduct elections in May-June 2023 for 224 assembly seats.
  7. Chattisgarh: Elections in Chattisgarh are scheduled for November 2023 for 90 seats.
  8. Rajasthan: Rajasthan elections are scheduled for late 2023 for 200 assembly seats.
  9. Madhya Pradesh: MP will also enter the election period in late 2023 for 230 assembly seats
  10. Mizoram: Mizoram elections are scheduled for December 2023 for 40 assembly seats.
  11. Telangana & J&K: The state and the UT could also go to polls before the 2024 general elections

As for the BJP president, he is currently in Kerala's Kowdiar for a district-level meeting of booth Presidents and booth in charge. It was through his leadership in Uttar Pradesh during the 2019 elections that the BJP bagged 62 seats out of 80 constituencies and emerged as the largest party followed by the SP-BSP coalition (15 seats). 

