JP Nadda's Two Day Visit To Tamil Nadu & Kerala; To Address Public Meetings & Roadshows

BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala from March 26 to March 27 respectively, ahead of assembly polls.

Ahead of assembly polls, BJP National president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala from March 26 to March 27 respectively. Nadda is scheduled to hold four public meetings and four grand mega roadshows. Tamil Nadu and Kerala will witness their single-phase elections on April 6.

Nadda in Tamil Nadu

BJP president will reach Tamil Nadu's Trichy Airport on March 26 at 11:40 am in the presence of the party workers. He will address his first public meeting in Tittakudi at 12:20 pm. Then he will head to Thiruvaiyaru's Budalur and address another public rally at 13:45 pm. At 4:15 pm he will hold the grand mega roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Harbour Assembly and then will leave for Kerala.

Nadda in Kerala

JP Nadda will arrive in Kerala at 8:00 pm on March 26 and will hold a meeting with BJP leaders at Hotel Blue Nile, Kannur. On March 27, Nadda is scheduled to hold a grand roadshow in Kannur's Dharmadam Constituency from Nalaampeedika to Chakkarakkal at 09:35 am. After this, he will address a public meeting in Manalur's Kanjani Anakkadu at 12:05 pm. The third public rally will be addressed at 2:45 pm in Thodupuzha Municipal Ground. After the public rallies on March 27, Nadda will hold two massive roadshows:

  • Kaimanam (Nemom) from Kaimanam to Pappanamcode at 04:55 pm.
  • Vattiyoorkavu assembly from Ambalamukku to Peroorkkada at 06:00 pm.

Tamil Nadu & Kerala elections

On February 26, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election dates for Kerala. Both state's elections will be conducted in one phase and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)

  • 234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)
  • 88,936 polling stations
  • Assembly term ending on May 24
  • Date of polling- April 6

Kerala (Single-phase election)

  • 140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)
  • 40,771 polling stations
  • Assembly term ending on May 30
  • Date of polling- April 6

