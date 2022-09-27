Jungle Raj In Bihar? RJD Leader Allegedly Shoots Youth In Head; BJP Slams 'lawlessness'

In another incident of complete lawlessness in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Baiju Yadav allegedly shot a youth in broad daylight in the state as he refused to give in to the demands of the leader of the Tejashwi Yadav-led political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged citing media reports. The accused is claimed to be a representative of RJD MLA Ranjit Yadav and is also considered close to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Following the reports, the BJP on Tuesday slammed the recently-formed Bihar government for crossing all limits of "jungle raj". BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at Lalu Prasad's RJD over the incident and defined the RJD as "Rozana Jungle Raj and Dakaiti". He also accused the Maghagathbandhan alliance-led government in Bihar of giving a green flag to criminals and blamed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for all the crimes taking place in the state.

Sharing media reports and pictures of the RJD leader with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Poonawalla took to Twitter and wrote, "Jungle Raj crosses all limits. After Begusarai now Baiju Yadav, RJD leader, representative of Ranjit Yadav MLA of RJD, often seen with Tejaswi, reportedly shot a youth in broad daylight when he refused to give in to the demands of sand mafia." RJD= Rozana Jungle Raj and Dakaiti," the BJP leader added.

"Every since RJD has come back to power - Bihar has been pushed back into dark days of Maha Jungle Raj and lawlessness! Even ministers have criminal cases and abscond," Poonawalla wrote in another tweet, adding, "Complete green flag to criminals - Begusarai to Patna to Gaya. Nitish Kumar ji, you are responsible for this."

The incident came after two criminals opened fire in Bihar's Begusarai days ago, killing one and leaving 10 others injured. Several political leaders criticised the act of terror and blamed the ruling government for encouraging the jungle raj in the state.

BJP slams Nitish govt over Begusarai shooting

After a shooting spree was reported in Bihar's Begusarai district which resulted in the death of one and left 10 injured, BJP came down heavily on the state government. Launching a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, who ditched the BJP to form a government with Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We had warned that if RJD comes to power, terror and fright will be a common view in Bihar."

Addressing a press briefing, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We have time and again said that the government of RJD will bring misgovernance because the whole foundation of the party is based on these elements of mafia, corruption people, and criminals."