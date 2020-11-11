Jyotiraditya Scindia Attributes Bihar & By-poll Wins To PM Modi's Effective Leadership

After the declaration of Bihar election results, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing the victory to the Prime Minister's leadership skills. He reiterated the Mantra of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' due to which the people of Bihar voted for NDA in the majority, giving it another term for development in the state. He also congratulated the Prime Minister for the by-election victory in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Karnataka and Telangana.

Decisive victory for BJP in Bihar and by-polls

BJP has been instrumental in the NDA retaining the chair in Bihar Assembly elections, amid the close-knit contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The BJP's performance led the coalition to cross the halfway mark and form government in the state. BJP's win on 74 seats was instrumental in overcoming the anti-incumbency effect of Nitish Kumar led JDU which managed to win 43 seats and with the HAM and VIP winning four seats each, the NDA managed to win 125 seats. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan managed to win 110 seats -- RJD's Tejashwi Yadav won 75 seats, Congress managed to win 19 seats and the Left parties combined managed to bag in 16 seats. Bihar polls were held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Also, BJP has won in 4 out of 5 seats in Manipur, while one seat was won by Independent. The saffron party has won 19 out of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the party needed only 9 seats to retain power in the state. Congress has won 9 there.

The saffron party has won all the eight seats and two seats in Gujarat and Karnataka respectively. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party won 6 out of 7 seats leaving Samajwadi Party with one seat. In a significant achievement, BJP has also won the lone seat of Telangana, as a mark of strengthening its foothold in new arenas.

