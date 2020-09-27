Jyotiraditya Scindia Fires Blazing Reply To Congress Calling Him Traitor; Asks Question

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday hit out at the Opposition Congress for having ‘betrayed’ the mandate of people, including the farmers, women and the youth of the state.

"Today, they (Congress) say that Jyotiraditya Scindia is a traitor. My question to them is that they had promised that within 10 days they will waive off the loans of the farmers but why did that not materialise? It is the party that has betrayed the trust of farmers, they are not just unfaithful but they are traitors," Scindia said while addressing a public meeting in Indore.

The BJP leader cornered the Congress on their promised scheme of unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month to the youth. “Where did that promise vanish?" he questioned. Praising the Madhya Pradesh government led by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said the BJP government has been giving Rs 25,000 under Kanyadaan Yojana, but Congress turned away from the same promise made during polls.

'Congress sought vote in the name of Scindia'

CM Chouhan also criticised the Congress for seeking votes in the 2018 state assembly polls in the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia and betraying the mandate of people by making Kamal Nath the chief minister of state.

"The Congress betrayed the people of Madhya Pradesh by making Kamal Nath the Chief Minister instead of Jyotiraditya Scindia. People had voted for the Congress to make Scindia the CM. But after the party gained the majority, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made Kamal Nath the CM. This was a betrayal of people," Chouhan said.

Assembly by-polls are due on 28 seats in the state of Madhya Pradesh which fell vacant following the resignations of 24 Congress MLAs and the death of two legislators earlier. On March, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the state assembly along with 22 Congress MLAs which led to the fall of the MP government. The development paved the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time.

