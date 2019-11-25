HUGE: Jyotiraditya Scindia Purges His Twitter Of Congress-UPA Mentions; Takes New Avatar

Senior Congress leader and former UPA minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has given the strongest hint yet of his disenchantment with the grand old party, by making a big change to his Twitter bio. While his previous bio read "Former MP of Guna (constituency) | Former Minister for Power (I/C)' MoS Commerce & Industry; MoS Communications, IT & Post", it now simply reads "Public servant, cricket enthusiast". Earlier, the AICC General Secretary, Jyotiraditya Scindia submitted his resignation to Rahul Gandhi as the General Secretary of the party following its Lok Sabha election schellacking.

Scindia's disenchantment with the Congress

Scindia is believed to have been on the 'young guard' faction of the Congress party, along with Sachin Pilot and Jitin Prasada, when it came to pick a successor to Rahul Gandhi as the President of the party. However, the eventual chief wasn't from among them, as Sonia Gandhi was re-appointed as interim party chief instead. Since the elections, Scindia, along with others such as Milind Deora, has strayed from the party line on numerous occasions, on events such as the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, and the Howdy Modi event. However, his latest Twitter bio change comes as a significant development. Notably, just a day earlier, another politician who is in the public's eye in a big way changed his Twitter bio - Ajit Pawar changed it to reflect his new position as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

BJP leader asks Scindia to quit Congress over loan waiver admission

In the month of October, keeping in mind the internal tussle within the Congress, BJP in Madhya Pradesh had urged the former MP and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to quit the party. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had said that if Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has not fulfilled its promise, then Scindia should quit. Speaking to a news portal, Bhargava said, "If Scindia is tired of Congress' unfulfilled promises, then he must leave the party."

