Kamal Haasan Demands SIT Probe In PSBB Sexual Predator Teacher Case; Flags 'caste' Decoy

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan has urged the DMK-led Tamil Nadu govt to pay close attention to sexual harassment allegations levelled against a teacher from Chennai's Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) school and asked the school administration to cooperate in the case. Rajagopalan was arrested on Tuesday after he was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by several students and was also suspended by the school management. MNM's Kamal Haasan appealed to the Tamil Nadu govt to set up a special inquiry commission to probe these allegations with 'wartime urgency'. The actor-turned-politician further claimed that there were attempts being made by certain quarters to convert the issue into a 'caste problem' for short-term political gains and stated that the perpetrators should be punished irrespective of which caste they belong to.

Kamal Haasan wants inquiry commission to probe PSBB sexual harassment allegations

"We will ensure the safety of girl children," Kamal Haasan writes, adding in his letter "Allegations of sexual harassment in a number of other schools have surfaced in the wake of the outbreak. The Tamil Nadu government should immediately set up a special inquiry commission to investigate these allegations in the strictest war-time emergency manner."

He continues, "As a father of two girls, my anxiety about child protection is the same as it was 27 years ago. We are responsible for their safety. We need to listen to the problems and not suppress their fears and support them."

He also alleged an attempt by political parties to bring out a caste divide over the matter, saying, "I see an attempt by parties (DMK, since the school is run by AIADMK and BJP supporters) to turn this problem into a caste problem for short-term political gain. There is a risk that if the problem is reversed the party crying foul might also end up brushing it aside." Then he goes on to say the perpetrators should be severely punished regardless of their caste.

PSBB teacher arrested

After the allegations became public, police officers of the Crimes Against Women And Children Wing conducted enquiries and a complaint was received against the 59-year old teacher, city police said. Investigation revealed that the commerce-accountancy teacher had sexually harassed girls by sending lewd messages, a police release said. Also, a girl student of the same school was sexually harassed a few years ago by the same teacher and the parents had already complained to school authorities against the teacher for sending obscene messages and videos to students through WhatsApp, the release added.

"The teacher was taken into custody for questioning and he was arrested. He was produced before a magistrate today and remanded to judicial custody. He is lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and also the Information Technology Act," a police officer said.

What happened at PSBB?

Several screenshots evidencing harassment and sexually inappropriate behaviour by the teacher had been doing rounds on social media with a growing clamour of immediate and responsible action against all involved. Reportedly alumni of the school have registered a formal statement to the school management requesting the immediate suspension of the teacher until a thorough investigation is conducted in the matter. After the shocking incidents came to light, several celebrities too have taken to social media demanding action against the teacher.