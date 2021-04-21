Kamal Haasan Lodges Plaint Over Security At EVM Strong Rooms; Stalin Flags Wi-fi Concerns

Makkal Needhi Maim (MNM) president Kamal Haasan lodegd a plaint with Tamil Nadu Cheif Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo over the security at the strong rooms which housed the EVMs on Tuesday. As per sources, Kamal Haasan expressed concern over the security of the ballot boxes stored in the strong rooms and raised concern over the non-functioning of the CCTV cameras meant to monitor the room. The actor-turned-politician, who is contesting from the coimbatore southg constituency, met the CEO on Tuesday along with his party leaders and submitted the petition.

Kamal Haasan raises concerns over strong rooms

Stalin questions 'íncreased Wi-fi activity'

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin made a similar allegation, claiming that the guidelines to safeguard the EVMs were not being followed properly at certain places. In a letter addressed to the EC, Stalin reportedly claimed that man closed vehicles were seen entering the premises that housed the EVMs and that it stopped only after his party cadre opposed it. The DMK chief questioned the increase in the Wi-fi activity as the vehicles approached the strong rooms and asked why the closed vehicles were used as a toilet option for women while the educational institutions which housed the EVMs already had the facility.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.