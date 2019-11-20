Here's What Kamal Haasan Said When Asked If Rajnikanth Would Join Makkal Needhi Maiam

"We cannot give the exact dates on when will it happen, keep anticipating," says Kamal Haasan, responding in acceptance of Rajinikanth and him potentially entering into an alliance. After Rajinikanth had echoed the statement of Kamal Haasan on joining hands in politics, the development had sent tremors across the state's political spectrum, since it was unprecedented from Rajini.

Keeps everyone guessing

Kamal Haasan said that they will join for the welfare of the people and if the necessity arises. Rajinikanth just within few hours echoed the view of Kamal Haasan on joining hands in politics, which became a massive headline across.

READ: Kamal Haasan, Rajini Drop Major Hint About Possibility Of Joining Hands For State Welfare

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President and actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday responded to the acceptance of Rajinikanth, when reporters asked kamal Haasan on when can we expect it to happen, he said "We cannot give you the exact date on when will it happen, We've said if necessary for the welfare of the people and the state, we'll join hands. Keep anticipating". He also went on to say that "If need be, all hands should join together for the sake of Tamilnadu and we are no exception, that's our attitude, we mean it, we are not here to do politics, but to make a better Tamilnadu".

READ: "Why Not?": MNM VP Signals Intent As Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth Alliance Talk Gathers Steam

"Seems it's going to be a long journey before both come together with a lot of compromises, but it will be good to see them in politics, they have to sort out the differences," said Parvathy, an MNM cadre who was at the party office.

When a reporter asked, "Will Rajinikanth join Makkal Needhi Maiam or both the parties will come together?" Kamal Haasan with a smirk said "This question is not at all fair one, I cannot answer for sensation, We coming together is good news for Tamil Nadu for now"

The MNM chief didn't take any questions after that from the press, since it was not an organized press conference.

READ: Ungal Naan: Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth, Ilayaraaja-AR Rahman In One Frame, Other Highlights

Kamal Haasan Receives Honorary Doctorate From Centurion University In Odisha