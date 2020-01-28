BIG: Grand Sita Mandir To Be Built In Sri Lanka; MP CM Kamal Nath Issues Directions

In a major development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced on Monday that a grand Sita temple would be built in Sri Lanka. The construction of the temple in Sri Lanka was first ideated by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, following the visit of Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa had visited Sanchi to lay the foundation stone of an international Buddha university.

According to sources, the CM’s announcement came during a meeting with a delegation of the Maha Bodhi society led by minister for public relations PC Sharma at the state secretariat. The president of Maha Bodhi Society - Banagla Uptisa - was also present at the meeting.

“The CM ordered the constitution of a committee comprising of officials from Madhya Pradesh and Sri Lanka, to work on the project. He instructed authorities to prepare a plan soon for construction of a Bauddh museum, study and training centre of international standard in Sanchi,” the official spokesperson said.

During the meeting Kamal Nath also said that a committee will monitor constantly the construction work of the temple so that the temple is constructed within the stipulated time. The design of the temple should be finalised and the necessary fund should be made available in this fiscal year itself so that the temple could be built at the earliest.”

Nath also directed officials to allot land in Sanchi for the construction of a Buddha museum, research and training centre of international standard. The CM also informed that Mahabodhi society president, Japan and companies of other countries have offered financial assistance for the development of Sanchi.

Public Relation Minister's trip to Sri Lanka

Furthermore, Sharma informed about his recent visit to Sri Lanka and the discussions held with officials there on the Sita temple construction. Sharma said Buddhists from Sri Lanka and other countries would arrive in large numbers in Sanchi if better air services are provided, and people from here would also be able to go to the island nation to pray at the Sita temple.

