Kamal Nath's MP Govt Rushes To Review Sterilisation Circular Amid 'Emergency 2' Attack

Soon after Kamalnath led Madhya Pradesh government issued circular urging men to mobilise at least one man for sterilisation, the health minister of the state has said that there is no need to panic. Speaking to reporters, he said that the government will review the circular. However, he clarified that no doctor will be arrested and that the government will not take back the circular.

Kamal Nath govt issues sterilisation target to MP health staff; 'at least 1 man, or else'

Kamalnath government's circular

The Madhya Pradesh Government has released circular urging men to mobilise at least one man for sterilisation in the year 2019-20, failing which they could lose their jobs. The circular which is solely addressed to male multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) states that their salaries would be withheld and that they would be compulsorily retired if they failed to do so. The officials have stated that this was done because the participation of men in the family planning program was very low and that it was usually the women who underwent sterilization processes.

The circular states that all MPHWs should mobilise at least five to 10 “willing beneficiaries” when camps are held in districts. The recently released National Family Health Survey-4 report had recorded that only 0.5 percent of men were opting for sterilisation in the state.

Sanjay Gandhi's sterlisation program

In September 1976, Sanjay Gandhi initiated a widespread compulsory sterilization program to limit population growth. This was immediately after Indira Gandhi, on the advice of Sanjay and others imposed Emergency and curbed civil liberties and fundamental rights of citizens. The sterilisation program was a part of Sanjay Gandhi's five-point programme, which included adult literacy (with the slogan ‘Each One, Teach One’), the abolition of dowry, the abolition of the caste system, beautifying the environment (by clearing slums and planting trees) and, a radical programme of family planning.

