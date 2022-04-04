Karauli Violence: BJP Calls It 'pre-planned Conspiracy,' Congress Argues 'action Taken'

A war of words has emerged over Karauli clashes in Rajasthan with the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) accusing the Congress government of 'saving its people' while the state's ruling party has stated that action is being taken against the accused. A dozen of additional people were arrested and an SIT was formed to probe the communal clashes that broke out in the district during a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year.

A total of 46 people have been arrested which includes 13 in connection with the violence and 33 for violating the curfew. Seven people are under detention for questioning and 21 vehicles have also been seized. A curfew was imposed on April 2, Saturday after clashes broke out following stone-pelting at a motorcycle passing through a Muslim-dominated locality.

'Pre-planned conspiracy' terms BJP

"Congress government is saving its people. Local leaders of Congress have carried out this incident with full planning. Karauli Dholpur MP Manoj Rajoria says that the government and police administration are taking selective action. If they do not arrest, then BJP will soon go for bigger agitation," added BJP MP from Karauli.

Congress says 'action taken'

"Congress MLA from Karauli, Lakhan Meena says that action is being taken against those who are guilty of the violence. There is no pressure on the administration in any way. Action will be taken against those who are guilty, no one will be spared," added Congress MLA from the incident site, Lakhan Meena.

Karauli Communal Clashes

At least 35 people were injured in the clashes. Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported on Saturday after stones were pelted at the rally when it was passing through a Muslim-dominated locality, according to police. Mobile internet services remained suspended on Sunday and police said they were looking into videos of the violence that were shared on social media platforms.

Out of the injured ones, at least three people are in critical condition and one person has been referred to Jaipur while the rest were discharged after primary treatment. About 600 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and the internet has been shut down till April 4. Karauli District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the situation tense but under control.