Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: 24 Ministers To Take Oath On May 27, Say Sources | List Here

The newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka will be witnessing another 24 ministers taking oath on May 27 (Saturday), as per the sources. Amid the cabinet expansion, the names of the ministers have been finalised in the meeting that was held between Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and AICC high command on Thursday in the national capital. As per sources, the swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow and it will be held at 11.45 AM at Raj Bhavan. Both Karnataka CM and his Deputy might meet Rahul Gandhi today for a final sign-off.

According to sources, this is the list of the ministers who are likely to take the oath on Saturday and allocated portfolios in the ministry.

Eshwar Khandre- Bhalki

Laxmi Hebbalkar-Belagavi Rural

Shivananda Patil- Basavana Bagewadi

Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur- Shahapura

Basavaraj Rayareddy- Yalaburagi

Dr HC Mahadevappa- T Narasipura

K Venkatesh - Periyapatna

SS Mallikarjun- Devanagere North

Byrati Suresh- Hebbal

Krishna Byregowda- Bytarayanapura

Rahim Khan- Bidar

C Puttarangashetty- Chamarajanagar

Dr MC Sudhakar- Chintamani

M Krishnappa- Vijaynagar

D Sudhakar- Hiriyuru

HK Patil- Gadag

N Cheluvarayaswamy- Nagamangala

KN Rajanna- Madhugiri

Santhosh Lad- Kalaghatagi

Madhu Bangarappa- Soraba

Mankala Vaidya- Bhatkal

Shivaraj Tangadagi- Kanakagiri

RB Thimapur- Mudhol

Rudrappa Lamani- Haveri

Dr Sharanaprakash Patil- Sedam

Siddaramaiah accompanied by state minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, and MLA Byrathi Suresh also met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday in the national capital.

Shivakumar earlier said that cabinet expansion has to be completed as early as possible. Rejecting rumours of a rift within the party, Shivakumar said, "As the party president (Karnataka), I am telling you that nothing is there, no internal issues are there.'' On being asked about supporters of Congress MLA D Sudhakar staging a protest outside Siddaramaiah's house, Shivakumar said, "(It's) quite natural. All of the workers (of the party) want to become ministers."

On May 20, Siddaramaiah took the oath as Karnataka's 24th Chief Minister. Apart from Siddarmaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar was also sworn in as Deputy CM. Both leaders were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Eight Karnataka Congress legislators were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Siddaramaiah's government at a swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru. These leaders include former DyCM G Prameshwara, Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, KH Muniyappa, Satish Jarkiholi, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Congress registered a thumping victory by bagging 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it was in power.