Karnataka CM Condemns 'barbaric Killing' Of BJP Activist; Section 144 Imposed In Puttur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Bellare late Tuesday evening. Nettaru, who owned a poultry shop near the Bellare was attacked by bike-borne assailants with a Machete while returning home. He succumbed to his injuries.

The incident triggered outrage in the southern state, with protests breaking out in Dakshina Kannada where many BJP workers demanded justice for Nettaru. In Karnataka's Bellare and Puttur "We want justice" slogans were raised by BJP workers who protested the killing of Praveen Nettaru. Following the widespread protests in the city Section 144 section has been imposed in Puttur and heavy security has been deployed in the area.

CM Bommai condemns BJP activist's murder

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also condemned the "barbaric killing" of the party activist and expressed deep condolences to his family members. He also assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti" tweeted Bommai on Tuesday.

In the wake of the incident, three Talukas of Dakshin Kannada district have called for a voluntary bandh. The Puttur, Sulia, and Kadaba Talukas will remain shut today in protest against the BJP worker's murder. Two private education institutions have already declared a holiday in Puttur. Vivekananda and Ambika schools will not conduct any classes today.

Last month, a corporation of Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka's Hassan City Municipal Council was hacked to death by unknown assailants at Laxmipura Extension. The deceased, identified as Prashant Nagaraj was a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC) and a councillor from the JDS ticket.

Prashant was riding home on his two-wheeler on June 2, when a group of people followed him in an auto-rickshaw and attacked him with lethal weapons causing his on-spot death. A case was registered pertaining to the murder of the JDS corporator at Pension Mohalla police station limits and an investigation was launched. The police were able to recover lethal weapons as well as the auto-rickshaw in which the assailants came.