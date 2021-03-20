Karnataka Congress Wants Three Party Cadre Suspended For Sloganeering Against Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) recommended the suspension of 3 party workers after they sloganeered against ex-CM Siddaramaiah. Congress workers along with supporters of MLA Tanveer Sait raised slogans against senior leader Siddaramaiah following which KPCC recommended the suspension of the three party workers. The slogans were raised by supporters of MLA Tanveer Sait, who was earlier served a show-cause notice by the party for sacrificing the Mysore Mayor seat to Janata Dal-United (JDS). Following the incident, KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed termed the actions of the cadre as anti-party and recommended their suspension from the party.

Earlier in February, JD(S) Rukmini Made Gowda won the Mysuru mayoral polls after Kumaraswamy's party received support from Congress during the voting. Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was served a show-cause notice by the party after he allegedly gave away the Mayor post to JD(S) despite DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah's insisting that the post should remain with Congress. Siddaramaiah, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader, said that he was 'hurt' by Tanveer Sait's actions.

Siddaramaiah's U-turn on his future

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah broke silence over his future in electoral politics and revealed on Monday that he would be contesting the next Assembly elections in the state. Speaking at the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that he would contest in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from the Badami constituency. The senior Congress leader made the statement while responding to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, claiming that he will not run away and that there were no doubts about participating in the next elections.

Earlier, the former Karnataka CM had said that the 2018 Assembly elections would be his last after which he was set to hang his boots. Siddaramiah lost from the Chamundeshwari constituency in 2018 to JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda but won from the Badami constituency, even as his government wasn't able to come to power by itself, joining hands with JDS as the second and third largest parties formed a short-lived government. Siddaramiah's remarks came amid his speech on the Karnataka budget after the Speaker asked him to talk his mind.