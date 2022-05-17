Karnataka Governor Gives Nod To Anti-conversion bill; 9th State To Implement Law

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday gave a nod to the ordinance on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, also known as the Anti-Conversion Bill. This comes five days after the Karnataka government approved the anti-conversion ordinance. It is important to note that Karnataka is now the 9th state to have the anti-conversion law.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured that the proposed anti-conversion ordinance does not contain any provision that would curtail religious rights. The passage of the ordinance has faced a lot of opposition. The Archbishop of Bengaluru, Peter Machado, on Monday, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and discussed the law recently passed by the state cabinet.

The Bengaluru Archbishop went with a delegation of six people including bishops and priests to meet the Governor at the Raj Bhawan and also appealed to him to stop the promulgation of the ordinance by the state government.

Archbishop Machado also spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated that a memorandum has been submitted to the Governor, appealing to him to stop the implementation of the ordinance which is not in the good interests of the people in the state.

"As the ordinance has arrived with the Governor who is the captain of the ship and is the highest authority in Karnataka, he can guide the government saying that this is not in the good interest of the public, the Christians, and other people in the society. Another law is not needed," he said.

Karnataka govt passes Anti-conversion ordinance

Earlier on May 12, the Karnataka government approved the ordinance in favour of its much-anticipated Anti-Conversion Bill. The decision to take the ordinance route was taken by the BJP-led government as the Bill could not be passed owing to the state assembly and Council not being in session.

"Cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place," Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said to news agency ANI.

Karnataka Anti-conversion Bill

The bill is aimed at preventing conversion or attempt to conversion from one religion to another by use or practice of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by a promise of marriage.

For anyone found guilty of conversion or attempt to conversion, the bill proposes imprisonment of three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the bill proposes that converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.