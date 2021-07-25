Karnataka HM Basavaraj Bommai To Replace Yediyurappa As CM? Min Says 'Nothing Final Yet'

Evading questions on replacing BS Yediyurappa as the next Karnataka CM, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that they were speculations, but did not deny it. Previously, Bommai had fiercely defended Yediyurappa saying that the CM will not be replaced. Similarly, Union MInister Pralhad Joshi also denied being a 'frontrunner' to replace Yediyurappa as CM. The 78-year-old CM will allegedly be replaced on July 26 and BJP MLAs will vote upon a new Karnataka Chief Minister.

Bommai evades question on replacing Yediyurappa

They are just speculations, nothing is official. I don't want to answer any speculative question: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on being asked if he would be made the next CM of the State pic.twitter.com/cF8YbpegEd — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

There is no question of a front runner or back runner. No one from the high command has spoken to me about it (succeeding BS Yediyurappa). It’s only the media, which is discussing it: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on being asked what if he is made Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/vOrZoWKkmS — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

On Saturday night, Bommai met Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi at Hubli. Raising speculations of Joshi replacing Yediyurappa as CM, Bommai said it was a courtesy meeting to discuss rescue efforts. While Pralhad Joshi and BL Santosh have been reportedly eyeing the top post for a few years, Bommai is also in the race for the top post.

Ahead of the all-BJP MLA meeting in Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa said, "By evening, I will get the message, even you all will get to know. Will take the appropriate decision on the same". Reposing faith in the leadership of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda, he remained evasive on whether a Dalit leader will be chosen as his replacement.

Yediyurappa has already affirmed that he will follow the decision of the BJP High Command and resign if needed. Urging party workers and seers to cooperate, Yediyurappa said that he has been tasked to strengthen the party. The Lingayat leader has received support from Lingayat seers who have urged BJP to retain him and even Congress MLA MB Patil who said that Yediyurappa should be treated with respect as he was 'tall leader of the community'. Yediyurappa completes two years of his current term on July 26.

Rift in Karnataka

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Senior BJP ministers had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP MLAs have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', repeatedly predicting a change in leadership. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.