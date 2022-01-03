Karnataka HM Jnanendra Rebukes Cong's Ramanagara Misconduct; 'trying To Show Muscle Power'

Hours after the ugly spat between politicians at the Ramanagara event, Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday condemned the same. Coming down heavily on the Congress netas for 'gross misconduct' against a BJP leader, in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Jnanendra said that it was 'nothing but an attempt to showcase muscle power.'

"The people of Karnataka will not tolerate this kind of Goonda culture," said Araga Jnanendra, adding that a report into the incident has been sought. The fight which started off as an argument quickly snowballed into a physical brawl after Congress leader DK Suresh went charging at state Minister Ashwath Narayan who was standing near the dais.

'Shocking and condemnable attitude' says BJP

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Karnataka BJP President Pralhad Joshi have also reacted to the incident. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he called the attitude of Congress MP DK Suresh charging at Minister Ashwath Narayan 'shocking and condemnable'. "This behaviour will not intimidate anyone and is absolutely intolerable. Congress should not forget that the public is watching them and will reply appropriately," he said.

Shocking and condemnable attitude of Karnataka Congress MP charging at Minister @drashwathcn. This behaviour will not intimidate anyone and is absolutely intolerable. Congress should not forget that public is watching them and will reply appropriately. pic.twitter.com/TgZGKHVA3e — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 3, 2022

What happened at Ramanagara?

A video from the incident shows ruckus taking over the programme as a heated argument breaks out between Congress and BJP MLAs in the backdrop of loud sloganeering by supporters. Suddenly, KPCC President DK Shivakumar's brother Suresh is seen losing his cool and walking up to confront Narayan. Almost on the verge of a fistfight, the two are quickly pulled aside by fellow leaders and policemen present at the event.

However, within seconds another Congress leader engages in a brawl with Narayan while trying to pull the microphone. The Congress leader walks up to the podium and tries to speak when the Minister quickly snatches the mic back from him. This leads to another round of fights between the leaders on stage. As things heat up again, more cops get on the stage to quell the storm.

The official function was in the Vokkaliga stronghold of Ramanagara district in Magadi taluk for inaugurating and laying foundation stones for several programmes besides unveiling the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and the founder of Bengaluru Kempe Gowda.

Image: ANI/Republicworld