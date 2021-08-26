Karnataka: Horrific Politics Over Heinous Mysuru Gang-rape After State Home Min's Shocker

The Congress in Karnataka has launched a scathing attack on state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's statement over the horrific Mysuru gang-rape incident. The Home Minister said that the rape survivor and her male friend had visited a desolate area where the crime occurred adding that the victim shouldn't have gone to such an isolated place, atrociously pinning the blame on the victim. He said he will be travelling to that place in Mysuru to take stock of the developments and the situation there. Araga Jnanendra said that the government and the police department have taken the gang-rape incident in Mysuru "seriously" and all efforts are on to nab the culprits.

While apprising about the incident, he accused the Congress party of trying to gain political mileage out of the incident and added, in an utterly abhorrent and inexcusable choice of words, that the Congress 'is trying to rape him.'

"Around 7-7.30 PM they (the victim and her friend) had gone there, it is a desolate area. Firstly they shouldn't have gone there at that point of time. We don't have any right to ask people not to anywhere. I am going there today to take stock of developments and the situation there," Araga Jnanendra said while adding "Congress is trying to rape me".

Horrific politics over heinous Mysuru gang-rape incident

Reacting sharply to the outrageous statements of the Home Minister and taking forward the politics over the matter, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar challenged the DGP to arrest all Congress leaders who are "raping" the Home Minister.

"If a Home Minister can say that Congress is raping him, you can imagine what the administration in the state is like. I'm asking the DGP to file FIR under section 376 and arrest all the Congress leaders who are raping Home Minister. Let it be anyone, VS Ugrappa, HM Revanna, DK Shivakumar or even Siddaramaiah. I'm head of a political party in the state. Let them file cases and arrest us," Shivakumar said.

Mysuru Gang-rape

In a shocking incident that came to light on Wednesday, a college student was gang-raped by miscreants near the Chamundi Hills area of Mysuru in Karnataka. As per reports, the victim had gone to the Chamundi hills along with her male friend on Tuesday night when they were attacked by some youths. As per sources, a gang of perpetrators attacked the boy with a stone and gang-raped the girl.

A case was registered based on the complaint filed by the boy and an investigation is underway. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Taking cognizance of the Mysuru rape case, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that officials from his ministry have been sent to Mysuru to look into the matter. Jnanendra will also be joining the officials on Thursday. A team headed by ADGP Pratap Reddy is been formed to nab the perpetrators.