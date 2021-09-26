Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Attacks Ruling BJP With 'Talibani' Remarks; 'Hitler's Vamsha'

In a scathing attack on the saffron party, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said 'BJP is Talibani'. He also alleged that RSS is running the administration in Karnataka. Speaking to the media, the former Karnataka Chief Minister then went on to say that both BJP and RSS belong to the genealogy of German dictator Hitler.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at an event to distribute ration kits to needy families and relief cheques to families that lost someone to COVID-19. The event was organized by Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao, on the eve of his father and former CM late R Gundu Rao's birthday.

The former Chief Minister said, "RSS and BJP are from Hitler's 'vamsha' (genealogy). BJP are Talibanis. Be careful about them."

'BJP always comes to power through back door'

Speaking at the event, Siddaramaiah also alleged that BJP always comes to power through the 'backdoor' as they don't get the blessings of the people. The Congress leader in a bid to explain his statement, said,

"BS Yediyurappa brought his party to power by poaching our MLAs through 'Operation Kamala', now they have removed him from the Chief Minister post."

"Now Basavaraj Bommai is the Chief Minister, he is made the CM by RSS and Yediyurappa, he has to abide by them. With BJP's mask RSS does the driving (of administration)," he added.

Claiming that the BJP and RSS did not have Mahatma Gandhi or Ambedkar's photos in their offices for long, he accused the party of playing the drama of embracing these national icons.

"The BJP people are experts in telling lies, Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) says Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas....is there a single Christian or Muslim in his cabinet? Look at the way they perform the drama," the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly said, as he hit out at the PM, accusing him of not fulfilling his promise on job creation.

On July 28, 2021, Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan in the presence of outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, and other top BJP leaders. Within a week of Bommai's appointment, 29 ministers were inducted to his cabinet, which included one woman and persons of various communities.