Karnataka Will Elect 'double-engine Govt': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The people of Karnataka will elect a "double-engine government" to sustain the momentum of development projects implemented by the Centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi on the last day of campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Shinde said two different governments at Centre and state always create hurdles during implementation of major projects.

He said Maharashtra is now taking up projects with the wholehearted cooperation of the central government and Karnataka had also enjoyed the benefits of the "double-engine government" as thousands of crores have been spent by the Centre for the state's projects in the last four years.

Shinde said development is blocked when two parties opposing each other are at the Centre and the state. "The double engine government is working in Maharashtra and it should be retained in Karnataka also," he said.

The Maharashtra CM said he had talked with several sections of people in Bengaluru and Mangaluru and was confident that the people would elect a BJP government with a thumping majority.

He said the roadshows and rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Karnataka have tilted the balance in favour of BJP. "The Prime Minister has earned for us a proud position in the world including the G20 presidentship with his work," Shinde said.

Shinde said the importance of Karnataka election is not confined to the state and it is a "national election which should be won with the help of alliance partners" to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister.

Condemning the opposition attacks on PM Modi, Shinde said all such attacks had boomeranged. The Prime Minister had never bothered to answer such charges, but subsequent elections proved that the people have spoken, he remarked.

On the Congress proposal in its manifesto that Bajrang Dal will be banned if they carry out anti-social activities, Shinde said Bajrang Dal and RSS are "patriotic organisations".

Regarding the issues between Maharashtra and Karnataka, he said the problems will be resolved as there is a traditional cultural bond between the two states.

Earlier in the day, Shinde visited the Manjunatheswara temple at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada and offered prayers. He also had a meeting with the Dharmasthala dharmadhikari (traditional administrator) and Rajya Sabha member D Veerendra Heggade.

Polling will take place across the state on May 10 and counting of votes will be on May 13.