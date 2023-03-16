Kejriwal Dumps Sisodia? AAP Chief Refuses To Take Question On Delhi's Former DyCM; WATCH

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday refused to take a question on his former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is presently in Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged Delhi excise scam.

During a visit to the Bhalswa landfill site, Kejriwal was asked a question about Manish Sisodia. However, the AAP convener avoided the query and said, "Usko alag se karenge. Sara din wohi karta rehta hu. Kaam bhi kr lu thoda sa. (We will do that separately. I discuss that all day. Let me do some work)."

Reacting to the clip, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya claimed that Kejriwal has dumped Sisodia unceremoniously and refused to take a question on him.

"Manish Sisodia has served his utility. Arvind Kejriwal has dumped him unceremoniously and is now even refusing to take questions on him, let alone defend him. Kejriwal is completely untrustworthy but the way he has got himself rid of Sisodia is a lesson in itself," Malviya tweeted while sharing the clip.

Manish Sisodia has served his utility. Arvind Kejriwal has dumped him unceremoniously and is now even refusing to take questions on him, let alone defend him…



Kejriwal is completely untrustworthy but the way he has got himself rid of Sisodia is a lesson in itself. pic.twitter.com/6axORUSzO9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 16, 2023

BJP spokesperson Priti Gandhi said that Kejriwal dropped Sisodia "like a hot potato when he is questioned about his arrest."

Earlier in the day, Sisodia was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the Delhi Government's Feedback Unit (FBU) which has been accused of doing "political snooping". The former Delhi Deputy CM is already arrested by the CBI in liquorgate and is presently in the custody of ED.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said, "PM's plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country!"