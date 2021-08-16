Claiming a picture of the Communist Party of India's (Marxist) flag hoisting, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha National Secretary Anoop Antony who hails from Kerala alleged 'blatant violation of Indian flag code'. As per the allegations, CPI(M) hoisted the Indian flag at the same height as the party flag. On this year's Independence Day, CPI(M) had hoisted the national flag at its offices in Bengal and other states for the first since the party’s formation in 1964.

The BJP youth leader fumed over CPI(M) by proving that the party is bigger than the nation.

Communists prove again, party is bigger than nation.



Blatant violation of Indian flag code at Kerala CPM headquarters, by hoisting Indian flag at the same height of the party flag.



What can be expected of a party which sided with China during 1962 war!

Kerala Congress alleges CPI(M) of violating National Flag code

Before the BJP, Kerala's Vice President of Indian Youth Congress in a Facebook post said that 'Party secretary hoisted the national flag at AKG centre today but things are in the way of insulting the national flag. National Flag Code 2.2 (viii) says ′no other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag'. The Congress leader has also demanded a case against the CPI(M) for the alleged violation of the National Flag code.

Both the leaders were talking about the flag hoisted at AKG centre in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

CPI(M) hoists the Indian Flag first time after 57 years

On the occasion of India celebrating 74 years of Independence, the CPI(M) which was formed in 1964 after a split in the CPI decided to hoist the Indian National Flag for the first time after party formation. In a statement issued on August 9, the party officials said that it 'will observe the 75th anniversary highlighting the role of the Communists in the freedom struggle, the Communist party’s contributions to building modern India and consolidating the ‘Idea of India’. Left Front chairman Biman Bose hoisted the national flag at the party's state headquarters in Kolkata in Alimuddin Street as the national anthem was played in the background. As per the PTI report, local leaders hoisted the national flag at CPIM offices across the state. India on Sunday, August 15 celebrated 74 years of Independence where several initiatives, campaigns and change were witnessed.