Kerala BJP Workers Booked For Jai Shri Ram-Shivaji Maharaj Poster; Say Palakkad = Gujarat

The Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against a few BJP workers for allegedly unfurling a giant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on it from the terrace of the Palakkad Municipal Corporation building after the party won in the recently held local body polls in Palakkad.

'An attempt to destroy communal harmony': Official

The case was registered after the Palakkad Municipal Secretary filed a complaint with the police saying that "there was an attempt to destroy communal harmony", an official told PTI. During the victory celebrations in front of the municipal corporation on Wednesday evening, a few workers were seen in a purported video unfurling a giant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written in Malayalam and an image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from top of the building.

The workers also unfurled another banner with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the police said. "The Special Branch Deputy Superintendent has been asked to file a report with regard to the incident," District Police Chief Sujithdas S told PTI. The party retained the municipality by winning 28 of the 52 wards.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sandeep Varier's celebrated BJP's victory and posted on Facebook, claiming "Palakkad town was Kerala's Gujarat".

JP Nadda thanks Kerala voters

With the BJP making some gains in the local body elections in Kerala, party president J P Nadda on Thursday thanked the state's voters and said his party will continue to expose the "corrupt, communal & hypocrite" politics of both the LDF and UDF fronts.

The CPI(M)-led LDF emerged the main winner in the polls followed by the Congress-led UDF. While the BJP was at third position, its leaders have drawn consolation from the party's improved show in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May next year.

I thank the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in Local Body Elections. @BJP4Keralam President @surendranbjp Ji & Karyakartas worked tirelessly & with this mandate, we will continue to expose the corrupt, communal & hypocrite politics of both LDF & UDF fronts. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 17, 2020

