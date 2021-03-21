Kerala Elections: NDA Gets A Rude Shock, Nominations Of BJP Candidates Rejected In 3 Seats

In a setback to the BJP-led NDA in Kerala, the nomination papers of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam constituencies for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state were rejected by the Returning Officers. This came as a shock for the saffron party which is trying to establish itself in the poll-bound state.

In Devikulam in the Idukki district, BJP ally, AIADMK’s candidate R M Dhanalakshmi’s nomination was reportedly rejected for submitting an incomplete form along with the nomination papers, and candidates in Thalassery and Guruvayur were rejected for want of mandatory documents, according to PTI reports.

BJP’s Kannur district president N Haridas, and the party’s candidate for Thalassery, said the party will move the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Returning Officer. Talking to reporters, he said there was only a “minor mistake”, lack of a signature, in his papers but the returning officer did not agree with it.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Guruvayur candidate Nivedita, who claimed that the returning officer refused to give a relaxation for the"minor technical error", said she would fight it legally.

Kerala polls

In Kerala, the BJP, which is in an alliance with 4 parties, has decided to contest in 115 seats alone, out of which it released the names of 112 candidates. "Out of 140, roughly 25 will be left to the 4 parties. Senior leaders will be contesting from the BJP seats in Kerala and a large number of leaders are joining from the UDF and the LDF in Kerala. A lot of celebrities and professors are also joining the BJP," said Arun Singh. Notable candidates from the list include:

State president K Surendran who will be contesting from two assembly constituencies-- Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta

BJP's CM face 'Metroman' E Sreedharan who will contest from Palakkad

Former State President Kummanam Rajasekharan from Nemom constituency

PK Krishna Das from Kathakala

CK Padnambham from Dharamdam

Suresh Gopi from Thrissur

Kj Alphons from Kanjirappally

Sri Krishna Kumar from Trivandrum

Former DGP Jacob Thomas from Irinjalakuda

(With PTI Inputs)