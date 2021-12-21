Kerala : Murdered RSS Worker's Wife Moves High Court Seeking CBI Probe

The wife of the RSS worker who was brutally murdered in Kerala's Palakkad district in November moved Kerala High Court on Tuesday seeking a CBI investigation into her husband's death. On Wednesday, the case will be heard before the High Court.

On November 15, Sanjith (27) was hacked to death while driving his wife to work. Several people were later detained in the matter, including a Popular Front of India (PFI) officer bearer. According to the report, the accused PFI office-bearer was actively engaged in Sanjith's murder.

BJP claims SDPI responsible for murder of RSS worker

The BJP and the RSS have claimed that workers from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political branch of the Islamist group PFI, were responsible for the murder in broad daylight. A month after the murder, BJP leaders had alleged that the police had failed to nab the culprits and that there was an attempt to sabotage the case, delay the probe and help the accused destroy evidence. Sanjith’s family had protested alleging delay on the part of Kerala Police. The BJP in Palakkad has also planned to hold a massive stir against the police.

Meanwhile, Police sources told Republic that they have received information about those who assisted the absconding accused in the case. The probe team, it is learnt, has filed a report in court against some of them. Proceedings were initiated to include in the list of defendants all those who assisted the defendants. The raid, as per police sources is after the information they collected after tracking the movement of some of these suspects.

RSS Worker who was stabbed 50 times

The RSS worker who was hacked to death was identified as S Sanjith. He was killed in an ambush attack while he was riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to the police. The attack, according to the BJP, was carried out by the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police said that Sanjith, who is from the Elappully region of the state of Kerala, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police had been keeping a close eye on things. According to them, an investigation has been initiated to track down the accused, who fled the site following the incident.