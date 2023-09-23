NIA Seizes Pro-Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's Properties In Punjab

In a significant crackdown on Khalistani elements, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids on Saturday, seizing assets linked to alleged Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Chandigarh and Amritsar.

Under the scrutiny of the federal investigative agency, Gurpatwant Pannu's residence in Chandigarh and land property in Amritsar were seized. Additionally, a legal notice was found attached to the doors of Pannu's residence in Chandigarh.

Pannu declared Indian Consulate shutdown in Canada

Amid the intense diplomatic tension between India and Canada concerning Khalistani seperatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, Gurpatwant Pannu, a member of the separatist organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ), called for the closure of Indian consulates in Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto.

In a video message, he affirmed that the SFJ will protest the alleged involvement of the Indian government in the killing of Nijjar on June 18, outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia.

The sudden announcement of protest against the Indian government was called after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of the killing of wanted Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Addressing the Canadian Parliament, Trudeau suggested that the Indian government might have been connected to the assassination of a Sikh activist in Canada.

