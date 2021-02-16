Kiran Bedi Removed As Puducherry L-G Post CM's 'recall' Demand; Telangana Guv Replaces Her

In a massive development on Tuesday, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry by President Ram Nath Kovind. This comes days after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy sat on a fast demanding the recall of Bedi whom he accused of impeding the developmental schemes of the territorial government. For now, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will discharge the functions of the Puducherry L-G.

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made."