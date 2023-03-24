Kiren Rijiju Predicts Congress Response To Rahul Gandhi Disqualification; Gets It Spot On

Union law Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took a dig at Rahul Gandhi stating that Congress will now 'blame BJP' and 'criticise the judiciary' for Wayanad MP's disqualification from Lok Sabha. A day after being convicted in the 2019 defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju asserted that Rahul himself chose to insult the OBC Community and wasn't advised by the leaders of the saffron party. The Law Minister said, "Now Congress party will blame BJP for his derogatory remarks against an OBC Community, and they will even criticise Judiciary. We haven't advised Rahul Gandhi to make extremely disgraceful and irresponsible comments".

Now Congress Party will blame BJP for his derogatory remarks against an OBC Community, and they will even criticise Judiciary. We haven't advised shri Rahul Gandhi to make extremely disgraceful & irresponsible comment. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 24, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, Kiren Rijiju said that the Congress is suffering because of Rahul Gandhi. He claimed that even some Congress MPs and leaders also believe the same. The Law Minister added that whatever the Wayanad MP says, "it affects the entire nation in a negative way".

Surat Court convicts Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was found guilty in a criminal defamation case brought against him over his alleged "Modi surname" remarks. After finding the Congress MP guilty, the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma issued the ruling, sentenced him to two years in prison, and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000. Gandhi obtained bail.

Notably, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad made the alleged remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he said how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname? After this comment, a complaint was lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was subsequently disqualified as Lok Sabha MP.