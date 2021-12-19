Last Updated:

Kolkata Civic Polls: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar Meets BJP Delegation, Assures To Take All Steps

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed concern at the grim situation that emerged during the Kolkata Civic Polls.

Kolkata civic polls

Image: PTI/Twitter/@jdhankhar1


After meeting a delegation led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed concern at the grim situation that emerged during the Kolkata Civic Polls. Assuring that he would take all steps called for, Jagdeep Dhankhar added that the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state would have to conform to the rule of law. 

The delegation has urged the Governor to take steps to declare Kolkata Civic Polls null and void in view of rampant violence during the voting process by the TMC, and the Kolkata Police acting for the ruling party. Further, the delegation has sought a thorough probe in the locking of opposition MLAs in the hostel. 

Delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari asks for cancellation of Kolkata Civic Polls

After meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Suvendu Adhikari along with other leaders, confirmed, "We demanded this Kolkata Civic Polls election be declared null & void. We are ready to submit evidence and video clips in the court hearing on Dec 23. " 

He further accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "giving directions for the Kolkata Police to remain unarmed and protect TMC goons". "They stopped 50% of our polling agents. Only 20% of the voting was true, 40% voters were rigged & each TMC goon voted 8-10 times," alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Agnimitra Paul, accompanying Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that TMC workers thrashed booth agents of the BJP during the Kolkata civic polls. She also said that CCTV cameras were removed. "Everything was planned. CM Mamata Banerjee is afraid of BJP. If free and fair elections take place, we will definitely win," she said. 

'Happy with the way the voting process was conducted': Mamata Banerjee

On the contrary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she was happy that the people voted peacefully during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections. "Voter turnout recorded till now is over 50 per cent. I am happy people voted peacefully. Kolkata Police is carrying out its duties efficiently," Mamata Banerjee told reporters after casting her vote at the Mitra institute in Bhowanipore along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

