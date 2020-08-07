Air India Plane Crash: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Orders Urgent Rescue & Relief Action

Following the crash landing of the Air India flight at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur on Friday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the flight arriving from Dubai fell down into the Valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces.

The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the airport in Karipur.

Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020

Rescue operations underway

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a statement: