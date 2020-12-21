Kumaraswamy 'to Work For Clear Majority'; Clarifies On Alliance With BJP Amid Speculation

Amid rumours that ex-Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) will ally with BJP, he has said that there is no such plan, while also claiming that every party 'needs JD(S)' but betrays them later. Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy on Monday said that he wants to work hard for the next two and a half years to get a clear majority. He went on to say that everyone backstabs JDS after getting benefits from the party.

Kumaraswamy said, "Political activities are BJP's internal matter. I don't want to interfere with their party's decision...I'm not thinking about a merger or coalition... I want to work hard for next 2.5 years to get a clear majority. Everyone is seeing, how both national parties (BJP & Congress) want to come to us. Everybody needs JDS when they want...but then they backstab JDS after getting their fruits."

Kumaraswamy will extend issue-based support to BJP

Kumaraswamy on Sunday remarked that while the JDS would never think of a political merger, it may extend issue-based support to the BJP in the coming days in public interest. In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy also hit out at the Congress party for calling JD(S) a 'B team' of the BJP saying that it was the Congress that had come to its doorsteps to seek an alliance with him after polls.

"The Janata Dal (S), which is a party of Kannadigas with self-esteem, will never think of political merger. The party, which is a strong voice of the people, will never display such stupidity. At the most we may extend issue-based support to the BJP if need be in the coming days in public interest. There is no importance for any imaginary reports on a political merger," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

A few days ago, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said that joining hands with the Congress has destroyed the goodwill that he had earned. He also claimed that he would have continued to be the Chief Minister had he allied with BJP. Moreover, he said that he agreed to form a coalition government with Congress because of the insistence of party supremo and his father HD Deve Gowda.

JDS with BJP and Congress

BJP and JDS had formed a coalition government in 2006 with Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister and Yediyurappa as his deputy, under a power-sharing formula of 20 months each. However, the government had collapsed as JDS did not transfer power to BJP, which later went on to win the next assembly elections and form its first-ever government in the south. Similarly in 2018, JDS allied with Congress but on 23 July, 2019, his 14-month-old government fell, after 17 of its legislators resigned and were eventually disqualified under anti-defection laws. In Lok Sabha polls, the alliance of JDS and Congress won one seat each while the BJP won 25 out of the total 28 seats in the state, after which it announced their breakup. This had come after constant griping at each other, which had even witnessed a tearful Kumaraswamy express his regret about having drunk from the poisoned chalice of coalition government.

