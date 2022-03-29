Kushinagar Murder Case: SP Pins Responsibility On Govt; Blames BJP For Spreading 'hatred'

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party pinned the responsibility for the murder of Muslim youth Babar Ali in Kushinagar on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government. Speaking to the media, Ravidas Mehrotra who was elected from Lucknow Central on a SP ticket opined that the "hatred" spread by BJP led to such incidents. Alleging that criminals were being patronised by the state government, he asserted that there was a "nexus" between the administration, police, mafia and Ministers.

SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra remarked, "After the government was formed, a person named Babar was beaten to death in Kushinagar. The BJP government is responsible. The BJP government has spread such hatred which is resulting in such murders in society. There is a nexus between the administration, police officials, mafia and Ministers due to which there is a rise in crimes. The government has been unable to stop crimes."

"When a murder is being committed, the administration is under whose control? The administration is of BJP. The police is functioning as per the directions of BJP. Criminals are getting patronage in the BJP government. This is the situation across the state," he added.

Reacting to this incident, Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra-Mona opined, "It is unfortunate. Such kind of incidents damage communal harmony. And communalism increases because of such incidents. I feel that the government should curb such incidents. The security of the people of the state is the responsibility of the government."

The Kushinagar murder

On March 20, Babar Ali, who used to run a food stall, was beaten up on his way home for celebrating BJP's victory in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. His family claimed that he had received multiple threats from people in his community for campaigning in favour of the saffron party. To save his life, Ali climbed up the terrace of his home from where he was allegedly pushed down by the accused. 5 days later, he succumbed to his injuries at a Lucknow hospital.