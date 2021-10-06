Lakhimpur Violence: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Meet Family Of Deceased Farmer

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi reached Lakhimpur on Wednesday to meet the families of farmers who were killed during the violence. As many as 8 people were killed in the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur on Sunday, October 3, including 4 farmers.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi reached Sitapur, where his sister Priyanka Vadra was kept in detention. After Priyanka's release from the detention, she along with Rahul headed straight to Lakhimpur. They were accompanied by Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

After their meeting with the bereaved family, the Gandhis while addressing the media, said "Justice should be delivered to the victims."

Rahul-Priyanka meet Lakimpur victim's family

Meanwhile, Sharing pictures, Randeep Surjewala wrote, "Today in Lakhimpur Kheri, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met Late Lovepreet's mother, father, and both sisters and shared their grief." He added, "In times of grief, a few words of consolation work as a great healer."

आज लखीमपुर खीरी में श्री राहुल गाँधी व श्रीमती प्रियंका गाँधी स्वर्गीय लवप्रीत के माँ-पिता व दोनों बहनों से मिले और दुःख साँझा किया



पहाड़ सी पीड़ा में सांत्वना के दो बोल भी मरहम का काम करते हैं



उन्होंने न्याय के संघर्ष में परिवार का साथ निभाने का संकल्प भी किया#लखीमपुर_खीरी pic.twitter.com/kazIDWDvqe — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 6, 2021

Chronology of Lakhimpur violence

Farmers from Lakhimpur and other districts of the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh started gathering in Lakhimpur, ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was to lay the foundation stone of government schemes in Lakhimpur. The police reached out to the protesting farmer in view of Maurya's arrival. However, the farmers refused to budge.

A convoy of three cars, allegedly went to receive Maurya. The cars were stopped by the farmers, and during this time, a jeep allegedly being driven by Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra ran over the farmers. This led to violence between the two groups, leading to the death of 8, including 4 farmers. Thereafter, Police forces were deployed in the area, and a case was registered against Ashish at Tikunia police station by Jagjit Singh.

Speaking to the media, Lucknow Zone's Additional General of Police (ADG) SN Sabat said that cops are analyzing the videos of the incident."These videos can be used as evidence and we have a lot of videos that we are going through. We have also requested the people and media to provide original footage and more videos of the incident if they have them so that we can use them in our investigation," said ADG SN Sabat.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has also taken a suo moto cognizance of the violence and will hear the matter on Thursday before a bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana.