Lalu Prasad Yadav Likely To Arrive In Patna On April 30; May Meet RJD MLAs

At a time when serious allegations of assaulting a party leader have been levelled against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder Tej Pratap Yadav, sources suggest that the former Bihar Chief Minister is likely to arrive in Patna in the coming 2-3 days. Lalu Prasad Yadav, who remained in police custody following his conviction and sentencing in the fifth and final Bihar fodder scam cases, has now been granted bail and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi.

It is expected that he will be coming out of the jail shortly and will then come to Patna by Saturday, April 30. According to sources, Lalu Yadav who is also struggling with deteriorating health conditions will also meet his party MLAs if his health condition permits.

Notably, this came at a time when reports suggest that his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has also arrived in Patna at his mother's residence and is presently staying over there. Tej Pratap is presently under serious allegations of physically assaulting Patna Town president and RJD leader Ram Raj Yadav in a closed room for almost half an hour during the Iftar party held at his mother's residence. Ram Raj Yadav has also alleged that Tej Pratap questioned him over being a part of the Tejashwhi camp and further asked him to post a photo of him with Tej Pratap on social media.

Following this, the RJD leader also raised the issues to the party's state president Jagdanand Singh and demanded Tej Pratap's resignation. Shortly after that, Tej Pratap took to Twitter and alleged that he is being framed in the matter and thus he resign from the party.

Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in fodder scam case

In a major development, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to party chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Doranda treasury case. This came after he was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in connection to the case on February 21. Earlier on February 15, Yadav along with 75 others was convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the fifth and final fodder scam case.

However, in relief from the jail tenure, Lalu Yadav was released from jail after paying a surety of Rs 1 lakh and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.