Lalu Yadav Replies To PM Modi's Attack On Political Dynasts: 'If One Has No Son...'

Stung by PM Modi's jibe on 'political dynasts', RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav on Friday, took a jibe at PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar claiming they were jealous of Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav's progress. Addressing reporters in Patna, Yadav said that it was 'not his concern that PM Modi had no offspring and Kumar's son was not fit for politics'. RJD held its annual party meeting on Friday headed by Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Yadav.

Lalu: 'What can I do?'

"Modi ji, Nitish ji did not have a son-daughter, or is not fit for politics. What should we do in this? BJP is feeling the pain because Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are moving ahead in politics," taunted the RJD chief.

Recently, in his Rajya Sabha address on 'Motion of Thanks for President's address, PM Modi labelled 'Parivarwaad (dynasticism)' as the biggest threat to democracy. In a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, PM Modi said that India's democracy was 'not a favour done by Congress'. PM Modi also reminded Congress of the 'black day' when Emergency was imposed on the nation in 1975. Other MPs like Tejasvi Surya, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal too tore into 'family-driven' parties.

"Some people believe that India was born in 1947. The result of such thinking is that it has influenced the policies of the people who got a chance to work for the last 75 years. This democracy is not a favour done by you (Congress). The people who throttled democracy in 1975 have no right to sing paeans about democracy. The people who believe that India was born in 1947 should have told the world one thing but failed to do so. We should have said with pride that India is the mother of democracy. Democracy and debate have been going on in India for ages," said PM Modi.

In response to BJP's 'dynastic' jibes, NCP MP Supriya Sule reminded Tejasvi Surya that his own uncle - Ravi Subramaniam is a Bengaluru MLA. Expressing pride in belonging to a political dynasty, Sule listed the 'dynasts' in BJP - Pritam Munde, Poonam Mahajan, Hina Gavit, Raksha Khadse, Sujay Vikhe-Patil, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan. She also listed the multinational companies established before 2014, countering Suryah's claims of no development in UPA.