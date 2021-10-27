Lalu Yadav Speaks To Sonia Gandhi Amid Congress-RJD Rift; Pitches 'strong Alternative'

Even as Congress and RJD continue to squabble over the collapse of the Mahagatbandhan, sources revealed that Sonia Gandhi spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday. Their conversation took place after Gandhi chaired a meeting of Congress general secretaries, state in-charges and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents. Divulging the details of the same in an interaction with the media on Wednesday, Yadav mentioned that he had suggested that Congress should take the lead in bringing opposition parties together to form a "strong alternative" to BJP. Moreover, he urged her to call a meeting of opposition leaders soon.

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav stated, "I spoke to Sonia Gandhi. She asked me about my well-being and whereabouts. I said I'm fine, your party is an all-India party so get all like-minded people and parties together to form a strong alternative (to the ruling party) and call a meeting of all people."

Congress-RJD rift

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. Ultimately, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the constituency whereas Hassan and Kumar stood second and third respectively.

The Assembly seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur will go to the polls on October 30 whereas the counting of votes will take place on November 2. After RJD refused to let Congress contest from Kusheshwar Asthan, the latter fielded its candidates on both seats going to the polls. Meanwhile, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das hinted that RJD had struck a deal with BJP and announced that Congress will go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Reacting to Congress' exit from Mahagatbandhan, Lalu Yadav briefed the media, "What alliance with Congress? Do we leave everything to Congress for losing? For losing of deposits"? When asked about allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, the RJD supremo opined, "Bhakt Charan is a bhakchonhar (stupid person)".