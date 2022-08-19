In a fresh controversy, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son-in-law Shailesh Kumar attended an official meeting convened by Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav. Yadav currently holds the portfolios of Forest, Environment and Climate Change in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet. The presence of Kumar, who is the husband of RJD Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, in the meeting which also witnessed the participation of senior officials irked BJP. The meeting took place in the Pollution Control Board's office to address the problem of pollution in the state.

Sharing pictures of the meeting, Bihar BJP spokesperson and the party's OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand taunted, "Don't take Bihar Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav lightly. Our brother Shailesh is also sitting with him. I am sure that Shailesh Ji is more clever and talented than all RJD Ministers. Tej Pratap Yadav will prove to be the best Minister if he has the blessings of Shailesh Ji."

Incidentally, this is not the first time when allegations pertaining to the interference of family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav have surfaced. During the RJD's 15-year tenure in power, speculation was rife that Rabri Devi's brothers Sadhu and Subhash Yadav would call the shots. As Shailesh Kumar doesn't hold any official position, it is unclear why he attended a meeting called by a Minister.

RJD faces heat over charges against Ministers

Since its formation on August 10, the Mahagatbandhan government in Bihar has been rocked by a series of controversies. For instance, it emerged that an arrest warrant was issued against RJD MLC and Law Minister Kartik Singh in a kidnapping case on July 14. In connection with the kidnapping of a person named Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Kartik Singh was charged under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365.

While BJP demanded his ouster, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the fact that a court had granted Singh protection from arrest until September 1. Meanwhile, another Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet- Sudhakar Singh is under the scanner for his alleged involvement in the Bihar rice mill scam. The son of state RJD president Jagdanand Singh, the new Agriculture Minister is accused of embezzlement in the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies scam that allegedly took place in 2013-14. Just like Singh, he too dismissed the allegation.