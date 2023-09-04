Legal Notice Sent To Chennai Police Seeking FIR Against DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Legal Rights Observatory on Monday, September 4 issued a legal notice to Chennai Police to take legal action against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over Sanatan Dharma statement. The notice asked Greater Chennai Police to take Suo Motu cognisance of the offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A and B, 295A, 298 and 505 and arrest the DMK leader.

The notice stated that the statement issued by Udhayanidhi is aimed at promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion. "That the said Udhaynidhi Stalin has not only read such a hate speech during the seminar but has also reaffirmed his statement on the tweet as well by reaffirming the said statement," it read.

"The said accused being a responsible person has committed the offence with a clear intention of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sanatani population of the country and has also re-affirmed the same in his tweet, hence it is clear that the crime has been committed with the clear intention of making hate speech and hurting the religious sentiments of Sanatani people including my client," the notice to Chennai Police commissioner added.

The Legal Rights Observatory noted that the Supreme Court has issued specific directives for the registration of suo motu FIR in cases of hate speech irrespective of the status of the offender.

"It has also been directed that the police will register suo motu FIR in cases of hate speech and will not wait for any complaint," it said.

DMK leader insults Sanatan Dharma

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who holds the Youth Welfare portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government, has courted controversy after claiming that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice and that it should be eradicated.

His remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP across the country, with some leaders alleging that it was a call for genocide and others demanding that Udayanidhi be booked for treason.

The Tamil Nadu minister rubbished the genocidal claim and said his speech was a pointer to social evils.